Non-league match abandoned at half-time after referee targeted with alleged sexist abuse

The FA have told The Athletic that a thorough investigation will be conducted to identify the offender, after contacting the officials, the home and away clubs, and other authorities.

Diamonds chariman Rob Usher said: "The club fully respects the protocols put in place. The club is currently conducting an investigation into the alleged behaviour of a spectator and as such feels that further comment is inappropriate until such a time as this investigation is concluded."

Speaking to the club's official media, Diamonds manager Elliot Sandy said: "Someone in the crowd had accused her personally and she requested that the person be removed or the game would be abandoned. That person was removed, as far as I’m aware, and we carried on, but she came in again at half-time and she did not feel her head was 100 per cent in it. We will undertake an investigation into the incident and will respond to any queries received from the league and the FA"

He added: "I obviously condemn what’s happened today; there’s no place for it in football and I feel really sorry for her that it has actually happened."

