'Nobody was happy' - Jurgen Klopp gives his take on Arne Slot's failed second season at Liverpool & sends warning to Andoni Iraola

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Klopp addressed Liverpool's decline during Slot’s second season in charge. Slot managed 113 matches for the club, recording 66 wins, 18 draws, and 29 losses. After securing the Premier League title in his debut season, Slot oversaw a completely trophyless final campaign, which ultimately led to his dismissal.

Klopp admitted he was unsure of the exact reasons behind the drop in performance but acknowledged the disappointment. Klopp stated: "No idea. I'm not close enough to judge that. I was super happy that they won a league a year before and I have no idea what was wrong that the year after. So I think nobody was very happy with the season. That was obvious, but they still qualified for the Champions League and that's a great success."