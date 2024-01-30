'I am nobody compared to Lionel Messi' - Al-Hilal forward Michael insists he wasn't trying to disrespect Inter Miami superstar by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuu' celebration in Riyadh Season Cup clash
Getty/GOAL
Al-Hilal star Michael insists he never meant to disrespect Lionel Messi when copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ goal celebration against Inter Miami.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- MLS side in the Middle East for friendly competition
- Suffered dramatic defeat to Pro League outfit
- Brazilian star helped to clip Herons' wings