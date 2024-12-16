No silverware but Harry Kane has ‘trophy cabinet’ for hat-trick balls – with prolific Bayern Munich & England striker revealing how his son puts ever-growing collection to good use
Harry Kane is still waiting on a first piece of silverware, but the Bayern Munich and England star does have a “trophy cabinet” for hat-trick balls.
- All-time leading scorer for Spurs & Three Lions
- Has registered eight trebles for German giants
- Determined to break trophy duck in 2024-25