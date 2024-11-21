Jonathan David AFP
Parshva Shah

'No pressure to sell' - Lille send Jonathan David warning to Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus

Ligue 1LaLigaBundesligaJ. DavidLilleJuventusBayern MunichBarcelona

Lille president Olivier Letang has sent a warning to Europe's elite clubs and stated that Jonathan David won't be sold in January.

  • David on radar of Europe's biggest clubs
  • Lille could lose him for free in 2025
  • Club president wants him to stay
