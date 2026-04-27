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'No pressure' for Matthijs de Ligt to return to Man Utd action this season as Michael Carrick delivers new injury update
De Ligt steps up recovery on the grass
De Ligt has recently returned to training on the grass, but Carrick was quick to temper expectations regarding a return to the first team. The 26-year-old has been out of action since late November, and with United's Premier League season concluding at Brighton in less than four weeks, time is running out for the former Bayern Munich and Juventus man to feature again this term.
Carrick provided a detailed update on the defender's condition, stating: "Matthijs is working towards being fit again. He’s doing a little bit on the grass and it’s progress. But there is not much else I can say. It’s one of those injuries and he’s rehabbing, he’s working to get fit. So we’re hoping to have him back as soon as possible... He’s back on the grass at the moment, in a small capacity, but he’s working towards it. So that’s positive. We’re all hoping that it keeps going in that direction."
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'No pressure' for the Dutch defender
Carrick is adamant that he will not gamble with De Ligt's long-term health. The Dutchman has avoided surgery thus far, and the club's medical staff are following a cautious protocol to ensure he does not suffer a relapse before the 2026-27 season.
"I was certainly hoping there is a chance that he can [play] without putting any pressure on it or deadlines on it," Carrick admitted when questioned about a potential return date. "Of course, it’s something that we’re working towards and he’s working towards as well. So hopefully it’s the case, but there’s certainly no pressure overly to get him back. He needs to come back at the right time when he’s ready."
Transfer priorities and defensive depth
Despite links to Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, Carrick suggested that the heart of the defence is not the primary concern for the recruitment team this summer. With Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and youngster Ayden Heaven all on the books, the club's focus appears to be elsewhere as they look to bolster the squad for the 2026-27 season.
Downplaying the need for defensive additions, Carrick stated: "It’s not an area of concern for me at this moment in time. At the moment and timing wise, talking about the summer and what goes beyond that, it’s difficult to elaborate on that really.
"Licha’s missing games for different reasons at the minute, which we won’t go into, but I understand why you are asking it. But no, I haven’t got concerns. I think we’ve got a mixed blend there of experience, of real quality and some young – I’d say more than talented really – two promising young players that have already shown what they can do."
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Uncertainty over long-term future
The lack of clarity regarding De Ligt’s future is compounded by the fact that United have yet to confirm who will be in the dugout on a permanent basis next season, with reports suggesting INEOS are holding back on transfer moves until the managerial situation and Champions League qualification are finalised. While Carrick has impressed, his own position remains subject to a post-season review by the board. As a result, he refused to offer any guarantees to individual players, admitting: “I haven’t got concerns. What the future looks like, I can’t really get involved, because I’m not sure myself what that looks like.”