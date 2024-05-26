'He clearly has no juice' - France warned Kylian Mbappe 'not in right mood' to fire team to glory at Euro 2024

(C)Getty ImagesRichard Mills'He clearly has no juice' - France warned Kylian Mbappe 'not in right mood' to fire team to glory at Euro 2024Kylian MbappeFranceEuropean ChampionshipParis Saint-GermainFrance have been warned Kylian Mbappe is "not in the right mood" to lead them to Euro 2024 glory after an "anonymous" French Cup final display.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe had quiet game in PSG's French Cup final winWill now represent France in Euro 2024Outgoing PSG forward 'clearly has no juice'Article continues below