Niklas Sule blasts 'such stupid excuses' despite 'pretty terrible' pitch as Borussia Dortmund stumble in underwhelming Club World Cup opener against Fluminense Borussia Dortmund N. Suele FIFA Club World Cup Fluminense

Niklas Sule admitted the pitch was “pretty terrible” in Borussia Dortmund’s Club World Cup opener, but insisted blaming it would be a “stupid excuse.”