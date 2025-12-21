Nigeria vs USMNT: Daryl Dike explains international allegiance pick & why pressure to justify that decision acts as 'fuel' for him

On the allegiance poser that he faced, Dike has told ‘Beast Mode On’: "When I was younger, that was the thing - you’re going to be part of the Super Eagles. My brother is trying to get me to play with Nigeria. When I was younger, to be honest, I fully thought ‘I’m playing for Nigeria’. Then when I went to MLS and started playing, I never went to any academies when I was younger, and the USA called me. I remember talking with my brother, with my family, and they were like ‘You know if you play with the USA, you’re not going to be able to play with Nigeria’. I was like ‘Yeah, I still want to do it’. At the end of the day, it’s your decision.

"Every footballer wants to represent their country. Fortunately, I have Nigeria and the USA - I grew up in the USA, I have my Nigerian roots. It was a big part of me, a country I grew up in my entire life. I wouldn’t brush it aside or leave it for something that may not even happen. Nigeria has tons of phenomenal strikers, who knows if I would even have been called by Nigeria. Even then, I’m looking at the USA and thinking ‘they have got an exciting squad here’ - Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Serginio Dest, there are tons of big names going around. I’m like ‘I can be part of this’. It’s an honour, I love this and want to be a part of this."

He added: "Back in Nigeria, people would have loved for me to represent the Super Eagles. My parents would potentially rather have me represent the Super Eagles as well, but my parents are always going to be proud of what I do. I don’t think there is necessarily any pressure. Everybody is just happy to see me succeeding at the highest level."

