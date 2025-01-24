Nicolas Jackson warned Chelsea could target a 'different kind of player' after recent struggles - but club legend insists it's 'a matter of time' until striker hits 20 goals a season
Chelsea may sign a “different” kind of striker to Nicolas Jackson, says Roberto Di Matteo, but the Colombian is being backed to become a 20-goal star.
- Colombian forward searching for consistency
- Other big-money recruits in a similar situation
- Value beginning to be found after lavish spending