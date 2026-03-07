Getty Images Sport
Nicolas Jackson's Bayern Munich penalty snub explained in Harry Kane absence as Vincent Kompany jumps to Chelsea loanee's defence
Jackson was instrumental in Bayern win
Jackson’s inclusion was part of a heavy rotation policy that saw Kompany make seven changes from the side that beat Borussia Dortmund. With Kane out due to a minor knock, Jackson seized his first start since January. The Senegal international was instrumental in the win, playing a key role in the second goal and winning the penalty for the third. However, despite asking to take the resulting spot-kick, Jackson was forced to watch on as Jamal Musiala stepped up to convert from 12 yards. The decision raised eyebrows, but Kompany was quick to deflect any negativity surrounding the 24-year-old, who has faced heavy scrutiny since his high-profile loan move from Stamford Bridge last summer.
Kompany hits back at critics
Speaking after the match, Kompany expressed his satisfaction with Jackson's display and hit out at the media coverage of the forward. "He played very well today. I have to say that I noticed since I've been here that when everything is going well in the team, there are attempts to single out a player or two without any reason. The guy hasn't done anything wrong, he trained extremely well, he won the AFCON. But somehow there are always stories about a player or two," Kompany said. "Last season it was Serge Gnabry, sometimes Kingsley Coman, now it's Nicolas Jackson. The reality of our dressing room is that it's calm. Nicolas has performed very well in training and replicated it today. It's true that when Harry Kane plays in your position, or Michael Olise, or Luis Díaz, it's a bit difficult. There's nothing more. Nico has done very well today and hopefully will do it again soon."
Musiala revealed the decision on penalty taker
Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala revealed that the decision had been made to appoint him as the penalty taker in Kane's absence, despite Jackson's desire to step up. This was his first penalty goal in the Bundesliga, and his first league goal since April 4, 2025."It was either me or Jo [Kimmich]. Nico [Jackson] asked for it, but in the end the decision was that I would take it. It was a responsibility and I'm happy I took the chance," Musiala explained.
Focus shifts to Champions League
Attention now turns to the Champions League and a crucial round-of-16 first-leg clash against Atalanta on Tuesday. Whether Jackson keeps his place in the starting XI depends largely on the fitness of Kane, who has been battling a calf injury. The availability of the talismanic Englishman remains a closely guarded secret at the Sabener Strasse training ground.
