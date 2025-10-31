Nicolas Jackson seems 'out of place' alongside Harry Kane & Michael Olise as Bayern Munich icon issues playing time warning to Chelsea loanee

Jackson has started just four games for Bayern, clocking a total of 359 minutes of action. Although he is yet to get off the mark in Bundesliga, head coach Kompany has gradually handed him more playing time. The Senegalese operates as a striker with Kane playing in the No.10 role. However, Jackson's tally of two goals pales in comparison to the 20 scored by Kane, seven scored by Olise, and eight scored by Diaz.

Despite his unconvincing returns, Kompany defended the Chelsea loanee. "I have a different opinion of Nicolas Jackson than the public, but obviously when he scores a few more goals there won't be a debate anymore," Kompany told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm of the opinion that he's already helped a lot."

The ex-Burnley boss also claimed that there will always be competition for places and that he is counting on everyone in attack, including Jackson. "Nobody is assured of their place. I don't like the word being a 'shoo-in' as a starter because everyone has to earn their minutes by performing," Kompany added.

"We are talking about how we see it and [when it comes to] who to add to that trio (Olise, Diaz and Kane). It's about form, it's about tactics. Those three won't do it by themselves in the next three games, we need the help of the other players as well."