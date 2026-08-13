Nicolas Jackson ready to snub Aston Villa interest & fight for Chelsea spot under Xabi Alonso

According to The Sun, Chelsea striker Jackson is ready to fight for his future at Stamford Bridge, despite significant interest from Aston Villa and several clubs in Spain. The 25-year-old forward has returned to the Blues' setup following their pre-season tour of Asia, where he was said to be thoroughly impressed by the methods of new head coach Alonso.

While the transfer market is expected to heat up in the final days of the window, Jackson's current stance is a clear signal of intent to the Chelsea hierarchy. Unlike the previous summer, where the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro saw him slide down the pecking order and into a battle for bench appearances, the former Villarreal man is now confident he can play a pivotal role.