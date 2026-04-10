AFP
Nico Schlotterbeck finally signs! Borussia Dortmund confirm long-term contract extension in transfer blow to Real Madrid
Ending the exit speculation
The announcement ends a period of significant uncertainty regarding the 26-year-old’s position at the club. Recent reports had suggested that drawn-out contract negotiations had left the BVB leadership in a difficult spot, with fans growing anxious over a potential summer departure amid interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and more. By signing until 2031, Schlotterbeck has firmly silenced those rumours.
- getty
Schlotterbeck extension viewed as key
Speaking at the club's headquarters, CEO Carsten Cramer underlined the importance of the deal: "The contract extension with Nico Schlotterbeck is of enormous importance. He has a great value for us, as a player and as a personality. And Nico knows just as well what he has at our club. He is highly valued and feels that we are building something here. Therefore, we are very pleased that we were able to extend his contract, which was due to expire next year, ahead of schedule."
Leader in the heart of defence
Schlotterbeck has become an indispensable figure for the Black and Yellow since arriving from Freiburg in 2022. During his time in Dortmund, the left-footed centre-back has made 155 competitive appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 18 assists. His reliability has also seen him earn 25 caps for the German national team, cementing his status as one of Europe's top defensive talents.
Sporting director Lars Ricken expressed his relief at finalising the terms before the season's home stretch. "Our goal has been achieved. That was important to me. Nico is a leader at BVB and in the national team. We are glad that he reached the top level again so quickly after his recent serious injury. That shows his willpower and class", Ricken stated.
- AFP
Commitment to the Dortmund project
For Schlotterbeck, the decision to sign a five-year extension was not one he took lightly. Despite interest from elsewhere, the defender is convinced that the project being built in Dortmund is the right environment for him to reach his peak and finally bring major trophies back to the club's passionate fanbase.
Reflecting on the negotiations, Schlotterbeck said: "I am really happy to have extended my contract at BVB. I consciously took my time because it is an important decision for me".
He added: "We had good talks at all times and yet it was not a process for me that was already completed after one or two weeks. Those in charge showed me a good plan and I know what I have at the club. My goal is to win titles together with Dortmund."