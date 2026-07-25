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Nicky Butt blasts 'ridiculous' Man Utd system as fans have season tickets blocked ahead of new season
Butt questions ticket policy
Butt has criticised United's season ticket policy after supporters had their accounts restricted as part of the club's anti-touting crackdown ahead of the new campaign. The former United midfielder was reacting after thousands of fans were affected, including six-year-old season ticket holder Ruari, whose account remains restricted despite his family's appeal.
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Former star hits out
Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt did not hold back in his assessment of the system, insisting supporters should be free to pass tickets to people they know if they cannot attend matches.
"I think that system is ridiculous. If you pay for something and you want to give it to somebody else you should be able to," Butt said. "I've done it with my tickets to my son, to his friends. If you've bought your season tickets and you want to give it to six different people who are all your friends or family and you can't use it, what harm is it doing?
"I don't agree with ticket touting at all in any venues. I don't think this can be classed as ticket touting. If you're passing it on to people you know... what if you've got six nephews? It's just crazy. I don't understand it. As long as you're not selling it on and making profit I think it's fine to share."
Family caught by crackdown
Ruari's mother, Katie, said she simply managed ticketing for a group of 19 relatives and friends so they could sit together at Old Trafford. She insisted no tickets had been sold for profit, with unused seats only forwarded through the club's official system.
As per BBC, United said the pattern of activity suggested the account had been managed outside its authorised processes, although the club did not accuse the family of reselling tickets or using bots. Katie has lodged a further appeal after describing the initial response as an "AI automated rejection".
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Appeals continue before opener
Ruari's account remains restricted after the club upheld its decision, leaving the family set to miss United's opening Premier League fixture against Hull. The Red Devils declined to comment on the individual case but said similar anti-touting measures last season recovered more than 14,000 tickets worth over £1 million before redistributing them through official channels.
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