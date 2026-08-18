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Nigeria fire Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu as World Cup dream turns into a nightmare
NFF sack Super Falcons boss Madugu
NFF has dismissed Super Falcons coach Madugu and his entire technical crew with immediate effect. The decision follows Nigeria's failure to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in history.
The dismissal brings a dramatic end to Madugu's tenure, just one year after he led the Super Falcons to a record-extending 10th WAFCON title. He had taken charge on an interim basis in September 2024 following the resignation of American manager Randy Waldrum.
However, the African champions suffered a sharp downturn at this year's WAFCON, failing to reach the semi-finals before losing 2-1 to South Africa in a play-off. The defeat ended Nigeria's proud record of appearing at every Women's World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1991.
- Getty Images Sport
Task force launched to probe failure
In response to the historic elimination, NFF president Ibrahim Gusau inaugurated a fact-finding committee on Monday. The panel has been given two weeks to investigate the direct and remote causes of the collapse.
"You are to probe into the direct and remote causes of the poor outings of the National Teams in recent times, but with specific reference to the unexpected failure of the Super Falcons to qualify for the World Cup," Gusau stated. "You will have two weeks to do the job and submit your report."
Chaired by former NFF general secretary Fanny Amun, the committee includes former Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie and ex-Super Eagles captain Mutiu Adepoju. Amun confirmed the panel would accept public submissions while immersing themselves in the process.
Failure ends proud World Cup record
Nigeria's failure to reach the WAFCON semi-finals stripped them of an automatic qualification spot for the 2027 tournament in Brazil. Their subsequent play-off loss to South Africa officially closed all remaining routes to the global showpiece. The Super Falcons had previously stood as the only African nation to feature in all nine previous editions of the Women's World Cup.
- NurPhoto
Leadership uncertainty ahead of NFF elections
The crisis within Nigerian football extends far beyond the technical bench, with questions mounting over the federation's leadership. Current NFF officials face uncertainty ahead of elections scheduled for 27 September in Lafia.
ESPN indicate that National Sports Commission officials are considering asking President Bola Tinubu to halt the elections and install a temporary normalisation committee. The NSC has reportedly briefed FIFA regarding the potential intervention.
Under FIFA statutes, any normalisation committee must be formally appointed by FIFA in consultation with CAF to avoid suspension for third-party interference. As the investigative panel prepares its report, Nigerian football faces a crucial period of restructuring.
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