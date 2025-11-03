'Santos has a limit' - Neymar sent strong warning by club chief as contract negotiations continue amid Inter Miami talk

Club president Teixeira has made it very clear that he wants to keep Neymar at Santos through to next summer's tournament, but admitted that any renewal will depend on financial feasibility. The football icon is one of the highest-paid players in the league, and has options should he choose to depart when his contract expires in December. Inter Miami are believed to be in talks with the forward over a sensational reunion between the Brazilian, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Speaking on the current situation regarding Neymar's renewal, Teixeira said: "The Neymar project isn’t for six months or a year. It’s for the 2026 World Cup. Santos knew how they would treat Neymar, the investment made. It’s a high investment. Santos and Neymar evaluate the situation periodically. We evaluated it when he came, and that evaluation isn't the same as today's. And the financial situation will be evaluated by both parties until the end of the year. He's not worried about the finances. And Santos has a limit.

"Neymar’s project is the 2026 World Cup. If we find common ground, his continuity will be confirmed. As long as Santos and Neymar, who have a strong and positive understanding of trust, reach a common ground. I believe we will resolve this situation at the right time."