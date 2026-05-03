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Explained: The ‘absurd’ reason why Neymar played no part in Santos’ derby date with Palmeiras - as Brazilian superstar sweats on 2026 World Cup selection
The turf standoff
The Classico between Palmeiras and Santos on Saturday ended in a 1-1 draw, but the biggest talking point was the absence of Neymar from the visitors' squad. Despite completing 90 minutes in midweek, the star forward refused to feature at the Allianz Parque due to his strict policy against playing on synthetic grass. This tactical omission allowed the veteran to rest while avoiding a surface he has previously branded as "absurd" and dangerous for professional athletes.
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Synthetic pitch crusade
Neymar has been a leading figure in the movement to ban synthetic pitches in Brazil, arguing they have no place in elite football. Discussing his limitations and the broader state of the game, he previously commented: "Playing at the Allianz is practically impossible for me. Playing on artificial turf is one of the things that bothers me most as a player, regardless of my injuries.
"The direction Brazilian football is taking is worrying. It's absurd that we have to talk about artificial turf on our fields. Objectively, with the size and importance of our football, that shouldn't even be an option."
World Cup dreams
While Neymar remains Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 79 strikes, he has not featured for the Selecao since suffering a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in October 2023. Under the guidance of Ancelotti, his place in the final squad remains a subject of intense national debate. Addressing his ambitions with TyC Sports, the 34-year-old made his intentions clear: "Of course, it's all a Brazilian player thinks about, being there, and hopefully I can be there."
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The final audition
Neymar has just four matches remaining to convince Ancelotti of his readiness before the final 26-man World Cup squad is announced on Monday, May 18. His schedule includes a Copa Sudamericana trip to Recoleta followed by domestic tests against Bragantino and a crucial double-header with Coritiba. With Brazil drawn into a favourable World Cup group alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, the veteran must demonstrate consistent fitness to avoid being the most high-profile casualty of Ancelotti’s final selection cull.