Neymar's road to World Cup begins as Brazil legend starts recovery process from knee surgery after delay

While seeing Neymar back in the gym with a smile on his face offers hope, it comes just weeks after the revelation that his future in the sport hung in the balance. The physical and mental toll of repeated injuries - specifically the devastating ACL and meniscus tear suffered in October 2023 - pushed the forward to the brink.

Earlier this month, the player's father and agent made the startling admission that his son had genuinely considered retiring from professional football following this latest injury setback. The mental exhaustion of constant rehabilitation cycles led to serious conversations about hanging up his boots for good.

He said: "He got a meniscus injury, the press leaks it before we talk to him, and his head goes blank. It's so much to take in... I go to my son's house. 'So, how are you?'

"He turns to me and says, 'I can't take it anymore. Let's operate. Dad ... I don't even know if it's worth operating. As for me, I've had enough.'"

However, those thoughts have now been firmly put aside. The focus has shifted entirely from "if" he will play again to "when." The confirmation of his commitment to the sport came in the form of a contract extension signed this week, which will keep him at Santos through the end of 2026. This deal not only secures his club future but serves as a declaration of intent: Neymar is not finished yet.