‘Your shine bothers them’ - Neymar sends Rodrygo message of support as Real Madrid forward reveals he suffered racist abuse after Brazil’s defeat to Argentina
Neymar sent a message of support to Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who revealed he suffered racist abuse online after Brazil's defeat to Argentina.
- Rodrygo got involved in a row with Messi
- Questioned Argentina's World Cup win
- Complained of facing racial abuse on his social media profile