Soham Mukherjee

‘Your shine bothers them’ - Neymar sends Rodrygo message of support as Real Madrid forward reveals he suffered racist abuse after Brazil’s defeat to Argentina

Neymar sent a message of support to Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who revealed he suffered racist abuse online after Brazil's defeat to Argentina.

  • Rodrygo got involved in a row with Messi
  • Questioned Argentina's World Cup win
  • Complained of facing racial abuse on his social media profile

