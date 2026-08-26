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Neymar named in Santos squad for Copa do Brasil quarter-final derby against Palmeiras despite synthetic pitch concerns
Squad selection confirms inclusion
Santos have officially included Neymar in their travelling squad for Wednesday evening's Copa do Brasil quarter-final first leg against Palmeiras at Nubank Parque. The decision follows prolonged concern regarding the star forward's history of ankle problems on synthetic turf. His selection brings an end to widespread speculation after the 34-year-old was initially considered a major doubt following the weekend's 1-1 draw with Mirassol.
- AFP
Forward criticises artificial turf
Santos head coach Cuca previously stressed that any final call on the talismanic forward's availability would involve the entire technical staff. Explaining his cautious stance over the star's participation, Cuca told ESPN Brazil: "I will talk to him and we will make our decisions. With him and the entire squad. We'll determine what is best to do."
Neymar has consistently voiced his disdain for artificial pitches after aggravating an ankle problem against Atletico Mineiro last year, venting on social media: "It's proven, synthetic is absolute s***."
When pressed in the mixed zone regarding his chances of featuring at Palmeiras' home ground, Neymar remarked: "Man, are you already thinking about that? Calm down, there's a game on Sunday. I don't know [if I'll play on synthetic turf]."
That stance aligns with his previous assessment of the venue: "Playing at Allianz, for me, is impossible. Playing on a 7-a-side surface is something that bothers any player, regardless of injuries. Morumbi is very good, and I feel better there. I feel good on that pitch."
Brazilian players oppose turf
Opposition to synthetic turf continues to gain momentum across Brazilian football, with several prominent players publicly speaking out against artificial surfaces. Neymar previously joined senior figures including Lucas Moura, Gabigol, and Thiago Silva in a joint campaign against the trend, stating: "It is absurd that we have to discuss synthetic grass on our pitches."
Beyond Palmeiras' home ground, several other major venues across Brazil currently feature artificial surfaces, including the Ligga Arena, Nilton Santos, Arena MRV, Arena Conda, and the Pacaembu in Sao Paulo.
- O JOGO PHOTO PRESS
Santos face demanding schedule
Santos face a demanding week ahead, travelling to meet Corinthians in the Campeonato Brasileiro before hosting Palmeiras in the return cup leg at Vila Belmiro on September 2. Cuca's side must maintain peak physical consistency across a punishing run of domestic fixtures. The coaching staff will manage Neymar's workload carefully to ensure the forward remains primed to lead the attack throughout this crucial spell.
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