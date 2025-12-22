Neymar undergoes knee surgery after saving Santos from relegation as return date for Brazil star revealed

Neymar is expected to miss around a month of action, meaning he is due back at the end of January/early February, according to ESPN. The timeline means that Neymar could potentially be available for the derby against Corinthians in the Campeonato Paulista on January 22nd. Before that game, Santos are due to face Novorizontino, Palmeiras and Guarani.

Neymar's contract at the club is due to expire at the end of the month but it is expected he will stay and sign an extension through to the 2026 World Cup. Santos president Marcelo Teixeira has told ESPN he expects Neymar to continue: "Neymar's project is a project for next year's World Cup. The conversation has always been this. He could go anywhere and wanted to come to Santos, his home. Maybe we imagined taking advantage of it more in the first half of the year and we couldn't, but it's nobody's fault. He ends the season in a better way, he was decisive. Neymar's participation continues to be important, off the field and on it. The dialogue remains. We are evaluating the numbers and extending these values. I have a positive expectation that we will reach a common denominator for his permanence."