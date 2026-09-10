Neymar's childhood friend is BACK! Santos sign former Barcelona and Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho after Brazilian icon's latest injury

In a move that has captured the imagination of Brazilian football fans, Santos have officially secured the services of Coutinho. The 34-year-old attacking midfielder joins the iconic club as a free agent, marking a return to one of Brazil’s historic giants as they navigate a turbulent domestic campaign.

The deal, which brings the former Premier League star back to the forefront of South American football, is strategically timed to address a massive void in the squad’s creative engine room.

The catalyst for this high-profile transfer was the unfortunate news surrounding Neymar. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona superstar, who returned to Santos in a bid to restore the club to its former glory, recently sustained a grade 2B muscle injury to the rectus femoris in his right thigh. With Neymar unavailable for a crucial stretch of the season, the club acted swiftly to bring in his childhood friend, ensuring that the team remains competitive in the top flight. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed a deal until the end of the year has been agreed.