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Neymar breaks silence on shock absence as Santos suffer heavy Copa do Brasil defeat to rivals Palmeiras
Flaco Lopez punishes Peixe
Santos were swept aside in Wednesday's Copa do Brasil first leg as Palmeiras capitalised on Neymar's absence to secure a 3-0 victory. Flaco Lopez set the hosts on their way with a long-range strike before Andreas Pereira converted a loose rebound right before half-time. Lopez then put the result beyond doubt with a sharp second-half header from an Agustin Giay delivery to give the Verdao a commanding cushion.
- O JOGO PHOTO PRESS
Neymar clarifies coaching decision
The No. 10, who was included in the preliminary travelling squad before being omitted from the final matchday team sheet, quickly moved to shut down fitness speculation and confirmed his absence was down to squad rotation. Addressing supporters directly, he said in a comment on an Instagram post: "I was available to play! It was a decision by the coaching staff, due to the sequence of games we have."
Heavy workload forces rotation
The decision to rest the forward came after a gruelling schedule that saw him complete the full 90 minutes in three consecutive matches against Macara, Vasco da Gama, and Mirassol. With Neymar sidelined and Gabigol kept on the bench until the second half, Santos struggled to break down a resolute Verdao backline and created very little in the final third. Palmeiras could have extended the margin even further, but Giay and Mauricio both squandered clear one-on-one openings against the Santos goalkeeper.
- Rainier Moura
Uphill battle looms ahead
Santos must regroup quickly ahead of a demanding away derby against Corinthians in the Campeonato Brasileiro this weekend. Cuca's side then face the tough task of overturning a three-goal deficit when they host Palmeiras at Vila Belmiro in the return leg, followed by a trip to Internacional. Neymar's return to the starting line-up is essential to restore attacking sharpness and rescue the club's cup campaign.
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