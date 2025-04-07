Neymar wears Batman-themed outfit for pre-match Santos team talk - but injured Brazilian superstar leaves stadium before kick-off as he misses another game
Neymar missed another match for Santos, but the Brazilian was oddly present for the pre-match team talk before leaving the stadium ahead of kick-off.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Neymar currently out injured for Santos
- Attends pre-match talk but leaves before kick-off
- Neymar wears Batman-themed outfit