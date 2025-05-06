The next Neymar? Barcelona take 17-year-old Brazilian playmaker on trial after recommendation from sporting director Deco as La Liga giants look to unearth another South American gem
Barcelona have taken 17-year-old Brazilian talent Joao Vitor Roraima on trial, following a recommendation from sporting director Deco.
- Barca bring in teenage Brazilian for trials
- Roraima plays in the U17 category
- Caught the eye at the Sao Paulo Juniors Cup