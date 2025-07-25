Newcastle United have reportedly identified Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen as a replacement for Alexander Isak, with Eddie Howe being a long-term admirer of the Norwegian striker. Isak has already informed the club of his desire to depart this summer and is believed to be the subject of serious interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Saudi giants Al-Hilal.

Isak drops bombshell with an exit request

Newcastle are looking at options in the market

Wolves striker Strand has emerged as one of the favourites