Should Newcastle be allowed to spend Saudi PIF billions? Ex-Magpies star baffled by PSR amid summer of sales at St James’ Park but still sees cause for optimism

Asked if one window has set the Magpies back three or four years in the hunt for top-four finishes, Hislop - who was speaking on behalf of Ignition Australia - told GOAL: “It's difficult to say because before a ball was kicked, I would say so. I would say yes. I was not looking forward to the season for Newcastle and how much they've had to sell and how they've replaced.

“They started the season well. Of course, I was there for the game against Liverpool. They followed that up with a win against Spurs at Spurs. All of a sudden, there's a different feeling around Newcastle right now.

“Now, I don't think this season will be challenging for Champions League football, but given how I felt maybe a month ago, two weeks before the season started, a week before the season started, I feel very differently now.

“I will also say that while you can gather that Newcastle has again had to sell and sell as heavily as it did, this window to balance PSR, etc, etc, you look at other clubs who continue to spend rather lavishly and a lot of it just doesn't make an awful lot of sense to me. How there's this imbalance about the league.

“PSR was brought in to try to, let me just say, rein in the spending and have everybody play by the same rules, but the gap between those who are able to spend and those who aren't seems to be widening and becoming more difficult to explain.”