Official: Newcastle sign Nico Gonzalez from Man City in £52m deal

Newcastle head coach Jaissle was instrumental in pushing for the deal, identifying the midfielder as the perfect profile for his tactical system. Speaking to the club's official website shortly after the transfer was finalised, Jaissle praised the qualities that the Spanish international brings to the squad. 'I'm very happy to see Nico become a Newcastle United player. He brings serious quality and elite experience in a key area of the pitch. Nico is a really strong ball carrier, somebody who can drive the team forward while staying composed under pressure. He also brings discipline defensively, he reads the game well and his physicality makes him well suited to the Premier League,' the head coach explained.

The player himself is equally enthusiastic about the move and the chance to play in front of the Newcastle faithful as a home player rather than an opponent. Reflecting on his previous visits to the stadium with Manchester City, Gonzalez admitted that the environment had left a lasting impression on him. 'I've experienced playing at St. James' Park twice with Manchester City and it was really tough. The atmosphere was amazing and the fans are so passionate. I can't wait to experience that as a home player.'