Hands off! Newcastle reject Manchester United approach for Lewis Hall as Red Devils' left-back pursuit suffers major blow

Newcastle United have delivered a definitive blow to Manchester United’s summer transfer plans by informing the Old Trafford hierarchy that Hall is not for sale, according to Sky Sports. The Magpies officially rejected an initial enquiry from their Premier League rivals two weeks ago for the talented 21-year-old, who has quickly established himself as a key figure at St James' Park since making his move from Chelsea permanent.

The rejection comes despite Manchester United’s long-standing admiration for the player, with recruitment staff at Old Trafford having tracked his progress for several seasons. Hall initially joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 before making the move permanent in the summer of 2024. He currently has three years remaining on his contract on Tyneside, giving Newcastle all the leverage in negotiations.