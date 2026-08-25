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Newcastle agree £52m deal for Man City star Nico Gonzalez with midfielder set for medical after permission granted
Newcastle land primary midfield target
Newcastle United have finally made their move to secure a new midfield linchpin, agreeing a deal with Manchester City for Gonzalez. The Tyneside club are set to pay £48m up front with around £4m in potential add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has already been given permission to travel to the North East to undergo a medical.
The pursuit of Gonzalez comes as Newcastle look to recover from a frustrating period in the market where they missed out on several other options. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Newcastle United reached a verbal agreement with the Premier League champions over the weekend after the player gave the green light to the project at St James' Park.
The hierarchy had previously explored moves for Marseille's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha, but those negotiations failed to progress to an advanced stage. By shifting their focus to Gonzalez, Newcastle have secured a younger profile of player who can grow with the squad while providing immediate top-level experience.
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Filling the void left by star departures
The urgency to sign a metronomic presence in the center of the park stems from a difficult summer that saw Newcastle lose two of their most influential players. The Magpies were forced into the unwanted sale of former club captain Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, while Sandro Tonali made the switch to Tottenham Hotspur.
These departures left a significant void in terms of both technical quality and physical presence, which was starkly evident during the club's recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool.
Beyond the acquisition of Gonzalez, Jaissle is still pushing for further attacking reinforcements to complete his squad overhaul. The club has been actively searching for a creative number 10, having previously identified Christopher Nkunku as a potential loan target. However, the former Chelsea forward opted to return to his old club RB Leipzig from AC Milan instead of moving to Tyneside.
Gonzalez seeks fresh start after City struggles
For Gonzalez, the move represents a chance to reignite a career that had stalled somewhat under the bright lights of the Etihad Stadium. The Spain Under-21 international originally moved to Man City on deadline day of the 2025 January transfer window in a £52m deal from Porto.
Gonzalez was an unused substitute during City’s recent victory over Bournemouth and only featured for the final 11 minutes of the Community Shield defeat against Arsenal. This lack of regular football ultimately convinced the midfielder that his future lay elsewhere, and the prospect of becoming a central figure in Jaissle’s tactical system at Newcastle proved too attractive to turn down.
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A strategic shift in Newcastle transfer policy
The signing of Gonzalez is a clear indicator of Newcastle's evolving transfer strategy under their new sporting leadership. While the club has made six signings this summer, there has been a distinct shift toward youth, with only two of those acquisitions being over the age of 20.
The recruitment of Aladji Bamba and Sean Steur highlights this long-term vision, but the addition of Gonzalez provides the necessary balance of youth and proven Premier League pedigree.
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