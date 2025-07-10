Newcastle go for Hugo Ekitike! Magpies join Arsenal and Man Utd in race to land €100m Eintracht Frankfurt striker
Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, joining Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea in the hunt for the prolific French striker. The 23-year-old is hot property after a breakout season with the Bundesliga campaign, but Frankfurt’s €100 million (£86.2m) price tag remains a major hurdle for potential suitors.
- Newcastle join race for €100-rated striker Ekitike
- Frenchman scored 22 goals, 12 assists last season
- Frankfurt holding firm on €100m valuation amid interest