Buried the hatchet! Newcastle star admits he ended long-running feud with Arsenal's Kai Havertz in bizzare circumstances

Havertz has not played for Arsenal since picking up a knee injury in a training session following their season opener against Manchester United. The German forward subsequently underwent surgery, but no firm return date has been set yet, and his recovery could take longer than expected after a setback in his rehabilitation.

In October, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had provided the latest on the forward's condition as he told reporters: "With Kai, we know that it will be months with him. I don't know if it can be weeks, you never know because this is Kai and he's a different specimen. We really miss him. Hopefully, he will be back, and back for the long term as well, so it is very important to look after that knee. So far, he's progressing pretty well."

However, during the November international break, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann gave a worrying update as he said: "Kai (Havertz) had a minor relapse, but overall he’s doing well. Jamal no longer has any major problems. But like Kai, he first needs to get back into rhythm with his club. They have until March to get fully fit, but they obviously need to stabilise now."