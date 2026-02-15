Getty Images Sport
Newcastle handed brutal injury blow as devastating Bruno Guimaraes recovery timeline revealed
As first reported by ESPN Brasil, Guimaraes will spend a ten-week period on the sidelines and could miss the majority of Newcastle’s final 12 Premier League games of the season in addition to their Champions League exploits.
Newcastle have never won a Premier League game in the absence of Guimaraes since his debut after his arrival at the club from Lyon in 2022, failing to win in any of 12 league matches without the Brazilian, including recent defeats to Aston Villa and Liverpool.
Newcastle must overcome Guimaraes issue as Howe speaks
It goes without saying that the Toon will need to end their Guimaraes hoodoo in order to have any chance of qualifying for Europe next season. Currently sat 10th in the Premier League, they still have a lot of work to do.
Howe said on Guimaraes after Newcastle beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, in a match shrouded by refereeing controversy: "I think he will be [pushing to get back sooner]. But the timeframe will be the timeframe on this one.
"I don't think there's any miracle cure for him. I think it will be a couple of months. You are probably looking at the end of the international break in March for him.
"That is a blow for us. It is a key stage in the season, he is devastated, but it is what it is.
"We can't do anything about it. We just have to get him back safely and other players have to step up in his absence. We did that today - [Nick] Woltemade, [Jacob] Ramsey and [Sandro] Tonali were excellent."
'Devastated' Guimaraes reflects on injury set-back
Guimaraes took to Instagram to express his frustration at the set-back, writing: "As previously reported, for the first time in 10 years of my career, I will have to spend some time away from the pitch. I’m very saddened, but certain that God knows all things.
"A muscle injury will keep me out for a few weeks, but it will help strengthen me and ensure I’m even more prepared for what lies ahead. Thank you all for the support, messages and concern. See you soon."
The 28-year-old later added on an Instagram story after Newcastle’s cup victory at Villa Park: "So f------- proud of you boys!!!! Even if everything is against us we got the job done!! Love it. We keep going."
Guimaraes major miss but Newcastle must march on
Guimaraes has been an inspirational figure to Newcastle both on and off the pitch this season, leading the side and even becoming their top scorer in the league with nine in 23 games to already beat his previous best total for a season.
Newcastle spent big money on the likes of Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa and Anthony Elanga over the summer, and European qualification will be viewed as the minimum requirement by fans, considering where the club are after two Champions League finishes in three years.
The pressure will come onto Howe to help find a solution for his side to do without their captain, with crucial upcoming fixtures against both Manchester clubs, Everton and Chelsea and their two-legged Champions League knockout play-off tie against Qarabag, the first leg of which takes place on Wednesday.
