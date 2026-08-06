'Where will he play?' - Ex-Newcastle star questions 'surprising' Arsenal move for £75m Magpies captain Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have moved rapidly to secure a deal for Guimaraes, reportedly agreeing on a £75 million fee with Newcastle. However, former Magpies Chris Waddle is not entirely sure that the move makes sense for a side that already boasts significant depth in the middle of the park. Speaking about the deal, Waddle admitted his confusion regarding the tactical necessity of the transfer for the reigning Premier League champions.

"I don’t know where Bruno Guimaraes will play for Arsenal if he makes the move to north London," Waddle told BetBrain. "Declan Rice had a more advanced role last season and Martin Zubimendi sat deeper. They had a good midfield system last year, so you have to question where he’ll fit in.

"Guimaraes is an all-round player, he isn’t scared in possession, and he’s got the legs to go up and down the pitch. But Arsenal have already got very similar players so I’m quite surprised they’ve gone all in for him."



