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'Where will he play?' - Ex-Newcastle star questions 'surprising' Arsenal move for £75m Magpies captain Bruno Guimaraes
Tactical concerns over midfield fit
Arsenal have moved rapidly to secure a deal for Guimaraes, reportedly agreeing on a £75 million fee with Newcastle. However, former Magpies Chris Waddle is not entirely sure that the move makes sense for a side that already boasts significant depth in the middle of the park. Speaking about the deal, Waddle admitted his confusion regarding the tactical necessity of the transfer for the reigning Premier League champions.
"I don’t know where Bruno Guimaraes will play for Arsenal if he makes the move to north London," Waddle told BetBrain. "Declan Rice had a more advanced role last season and Martin Zubimendi sat deeper. They had a good midfield system last year, so you have to question where he’ll fit in.
"Guimaraes is an all-round player, he isn’t scared in possession, and he’s got the legs to go up and down the pitch. But Arsenal have already got very similar players so I’m quite surprised they’ve gone all in for him."
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Squad casualties and rotation
The arrival of the 28-year-old midfielder is expected to trigger a significant shake-up at the Emirates Stadium. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has already suggested that the move could spell the end for Martin Zubimendi, who struggled to maintain consistency during the final stages of the previous campaign. Waddle, while acknowledging the quality of the player, believes the purchase might be more about squad rotation than immediate tactical improvement for the starting XI.
"There’s no doubt he’s a good acquisition if they’re going to be challenging for three or four trophies next season, as they’ll need to rest players,’ Waddle added. "I don’t know how he’ll fit into the starting XI, though." The Brazilian departs Tyneside with a significant legacy, having become the first captain since 1955 to lead Newcastle to a domestic trophy following their Carabao Cup victory in 2025.
Newcastle frustration over approach
While the financial terms have been settled, the manner in which the Gunners pursued the midfielder has reportedly left a sour taste at St James’ Park. According to Sky Sports, Newcastle were frustrated by the lack of direct dialogue during the early stages of the transfer saga.
"I think what perplexed Newcastle over the last five or six weeks is the way Arsenal have gone about things," explained reporter Keith Downie. "There was no direct contact, no formal offer, everything was played out through intermediares and that really confused Newcastle to an extent."
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Arsenal continue spending spree
Despite Waddle’s reservations, Mikel Arteta remains determined to push forward with his aggressive recruitment drive as Arsenal aims to establish a lasting dynasty. Guimaraes is on the verge of becoming the latest marquee addition in a transfer window that has already seen the Gunners invest heavily in Christos Tzolis, as well as securing Piero Hincapie on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell last season.
The spending shows no signs of slowing down, with the club still heavily linked to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. However, recent reports suggest the Brazilian winger is now inching closer to signing a contract renewal to stay with the Spanish giants.
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