New ‘three-season story’ revelation made for Ted Lasso ahead of Series 4 release - as Jason Sudeikis returns to world of AFC Richmond

Bill Lawrence, who helped to bring Ted Lasso to life over the course of three emotional and comedic series, admits that there were no plans to bring the show back when it reached a “natural conclusion” three years ago.

Lawrence will not be involved in the 2026 revival, but has told ScreenRant that the new episodes are “amazing”, having been treated to a sneak peak of what is to come. It has been stated on a regular basis that Ted Lasso will be moving in a different direction as a number of new characters and storylines are introduced.

Having helped to create the global phenomenon, Lawrence admits it would be “silly not to take a shot” at building on solid foundations, with there “a group of actors and actresses and writers and talent” that are willing to fill popular roles once more.

Lawrence has also claimed that the Ted Lasso crew have been charged by Apple TV of coming up with “another three-season story to tell”. He added: “I know Jason had a vision, and I don't want to give spoilers about what Ted would do next, but I think the time passage buys you the story, and I think people really like it. It's not just a continuation of Ted Lasso. It's not a continuation of Ted Lasso, otherwise Jamie Tartt wouldn't be on the show Rooster.”