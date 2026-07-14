'Closest thing to a new R9' - Claude Makelele compares Kylian Mbappe to Ronaldo & backs Real Madrid superstar to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

The Real Madrid legend has thrown his weight behind Mbappe to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, despite the forward’s relatively modest trophy haul at club level this term. Makelele believes that the Frenchman’s performances on the international stage have elevated him above the competition.

"I'd love for Mbappé to win it," Makelele declared to Marca. "He hasn't picked up many trophies with Real Madrid this season, but what he's producing at this World Cup is exceptional."

The former engine-room general is convinced that the sheer brilliance displayed by the Frenchman makes him the standout candidate for football’s most prestigious individual prize.