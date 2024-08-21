GFX Raheem Sterling Joao Felix Conor GallagherGetty/GOAL
'A new low' - Social media explodes as Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher, sign Joao Felix & ruthlessly exile both Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell all in one bonkers day

Chelsea

Chelsea have been accused of reaching a "new low" after a chaotic day at Stamford Bridge, with one player leaving, two exiled and another joining.

  • Chelsea sold Gallagher and signed Felix from Atletico
  • Blues criticised by fans on social media for the deal
  • Sterling and Chilwell treatment also controversial
