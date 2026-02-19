New Jersey World Cup fan fest suddenly cancelled as state opts for smaller local events

In a surprising decision, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill confirmed on Thursday that the fan fest would not go on as planned. Instead, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey Host Committee will partner to front an initiative that will allocate $5 million into community initiatives for soccer fans.

According to the state, the initiative will now focus on "high-impact" fan events that are more beneficial to small businesses across New Jersey, not just on the one Jersey City location. The original plan, which was announced in 2025, was for Liberty State Park to be open for all 104 matches of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.