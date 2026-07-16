New video footage appears to show why Jude Bellingham slapped Valentin Barco after Argentina substitute goaded Three Lions with wild celebration

Beyond the personal clashes, the frustration within the England camp was fueled by a tactical collapse. Anthony Gordon had given the Three Lions the lead, but manager Thomas Tuchel opted to switch to a defensive back five to protect the result. The move backfired, allowing the world champions to regain momentum and eventually find a winner through a Lautaro Martinez header in the stoppage time. Tuchel took full responsibility for the defeat, admitting that the change made his side "passive" when they felt they had everything to lose.

Bellingham was particularly vocal about the pain of the loss, expressing his deep regret to the traveling fans who have waited 60 years for another World Cup final appearance. "I think we can take a lot of experience from this, but it is so gutting. I wanted to be a part of an England squad that finally done it and got it over the line. To be here, telling the fans the same things they've heard for years, it's really gutting," the midfielder stated in his emotional post-match interview.