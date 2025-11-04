New England Revolution reportedly set to name U.S. U20 manager Marko Mitrovic as next head coach

Mitrovic's arrival would end a search that started in September after the Revs dismissed Caleb Porter. The Athletic also reports that Mitrovic is eager to tap into the club's well-known academy, which has produced the likes of Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarević. He has also worked with the Revs' 17-year-old defender Peyton Miller while coaching the U20s.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps manager Vanni Sartini and ex-Austin FC coach Josh Wolff were reportedly among the finalists. When contacted by GOAL, the Revs would neither confirm nor deny the report.