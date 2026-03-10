New Almeria co-owner Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to squad after big step towards La Liga promotion

While the fans are dreaming of La Liga, head coach Juan Francesc Ferrer, known as 'Rubi', is keen to manage expectations. "This is where we all want to be, but the important thing is to be there by matchday 42," he noted during his post-match press conference. Rubi emphasised that the squad possesses a potent mix of youthful energy and veteran experience, but the job is far from finished. With 39 points still available, the coach is wary of the thin margins in the second tier, particularly as they look to bridge the four-point gap to league leaders Racing Santander.