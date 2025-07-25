'As a player, you never want that' - Mason Mount reveals hurt at Ruben Amorim describing this Man Utd team as 'worst in history' M. Mount R. Amorim Manchester United Premier League

Mason Mount has admitted that Ruben Amorim’s brutal mid-season assessment of Manchester United as the 'worst in history' deeply hurt him and his teammates. The midfielder reflected on last season’s disastrous campaign, including a Europa League final defeat, and insisted the squad is determined to bounce back this season after a horror 2024/25 campaign.