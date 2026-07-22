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'I've never hurt anyone!' - Mario Balotelli has 'no regrets' over career as ex-Man City, Liverpool & Inter striker despite doing 'stupid things' in younger days
Looking back on a decorated yet controversial career
Currently playing for Al Ittifaq in the United Arab Emirates, Balotelli reflected on a career that has been as famous for its off-field antics as its on-field brilliance. Despite a history of headlines that included setting off fireworks in his own bathroom during his time in England, the 35-year-old maintains that his conscience is clear. Addressing the criticism and the "Super Mario" persona that followed him at Inter, Manchester City, and Milan, the striker was adamant that his youthful indiscretions have been blown out of proportion compared to the behaviour of others in the modern game.
Reflecting on his past, Balotelli addressed the heavy criticism he has faced over the years. "I did some stupid things, I was a lively young man, there was a bit of harassment," Balotelli told SportMediaset. "I do not regret it because they made me grow. But if I see what they do around today and the disgust that certain people do, I have a clear conscience, I have never hurt anyone."
The 2010 Golden Boy winner remains confident, stating he still does not see any players in Italy with more pure quality than him.
- AFP
A journey of trophies and goals
The Italian forward boasts a remarkably decorated CV, having won three Serie A titles and a Champions League crown during a highly successful spell at Inter, where he scored 28 goals in 86 appearances.
He later secured a famous Premier League title and an FA Cup with Manchester City, netting 30 times in 80 matches. Despite a nomadic career that saw him move between clubs like Liverpool, Nice, Marseille and Adana Demirspor, Balotelli also enjoyed prolific spells, notably striking 33 goals in 77 games for AC Milan.
Now enjoying life in Dubai, he appreciates the project at Al-Ittifaq and intends to keep playing as long as his passion for training and scoring remains intact.
World Cup sadness and a Juventus secret
Despite impressive club statistics, Balotelli expressed deep sadness regarding the Italian national team. Noting he was the last player to score a World Cup goal for Italy exactly 12 years ago, Balotelli admitted the statistic brings no joy, especially as the nation dramatically failed to qualify for the last three editions of the tournament.
"It is nothing to be proud of, rather it is a sad thing. Too many years have passed," he stated. Moving on from his homeland, a Serie A return seems highly unlikely following a brief Genoa stint. Interestingly, Balotelli revealed a surprising transfer secret regarding a potential move to Juventus. "Was I close to Juventus in the past? Yes, after Manchester City. Then I ended up at Milan so no regrets, it was a choice."
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What comes next for the Italian striker?
Balotelli will now focus on fulfilling his Al-Ittifaq contract, eager to link up with new signing Douglas Costa. While his European adventure appears definitively over after numerous transfers across the continent, Balotelli remains determined to leave a lasting mark in the Middle East. He aims to continue adding to his career goal tally until his passion for the game finally fades away.
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