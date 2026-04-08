Neuer laments Real Madrid’s return to form… and declines to answer a question about the World Cup

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer expressed his regret that Bayern Munich had not managed to secure a bigger win than 2-1 in Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, whilst acknowledging the difficulty of the task ahead in the return leg at the Allianz Arena.
Neuer said in his post-match comments: “It’s a shame the match didn’t end 2-0. We know full well how dangerous Real Madrid are. They had good chances too and missed some of them, so we’re happy to have won here at the Bernabéu first and foremost. But it will be a very difficult task in Munich.”