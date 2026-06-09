Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo bags two goals as 10-man Netherlands suffer major injury scare in World Cup warm-up win over Uzbekistan

Koeman utilised the behind-closed-doors fixture on Randall's Island to experiment with tactical partnerships ahead of their tournament opener. The experimental side controlled the early stages, breaking the deadlock when West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville was brought down, allowing Gakpo to slot home his first penalty.

However, a late red card for substitute Guus Til triggered defensive vulnerability, allowing Igor Sergeev to net a stoppage-time equaliser for the side ranked 50th in FIFA's world rankings. Disaster was only averted in the 98th minute when Jan Paul van Hecke won a second spot-kick, which Gakpo calmly converted.