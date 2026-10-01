Netherlands player ratings vs Greece: Tijjani Reijnders stars off the bench as Xavi Hernandez's team salvage dramatic Nations League draw

Bart Verbruggen - 5/10

A frustrating evening for Verbruggen, who was beaten twice from just four shots on target. While he could not be blamed entirely for the clinical nature of the Greek finishes, his distribution was occasionally slowed by a lack of movement in front of him.

Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

Typically industrious on the right flank, Dumfries attempted to provide the width that was missing in central areas. He thought he had scored a crucial equaliser in the second half, but a lengthy VAR review ruled his close-range strike out for offside.

Jurrien Timber - 5/10

Tasked with stepping into midfield to create overloads, Timber found himself caught in transition during the first half. He was eventually replaced by Gjivai Zechiel in the 78th minute as the search for an equaliser intensified.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk led the charge for the comeback, rising highest to pull a goal back with a thumping header in the 59th minute. While the defensive line looked shaky against Greek counters in the first half, his individual composure helped settle the side for the second-half siege.

Micky van de Ven - 5/10

Playing on the left of the back four, his recovery pace was vital, yet he struggled to influence the game offensively. In a match where the team dominated possession, more was expected in terms of his overlapping output.