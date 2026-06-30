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'Makes me sick to my stomach' - Netherlands ripped apart for 'idiotic' penalty shootout run-ups as Morocco end their 2026 World Cup dream
Dutch legends slam wasteful penalty display
Speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS, Van Hooijdonk expressed absolute horror at how the Oranje crumbled from 12 yards out in Monterrey. After an exhausting 1-1 draw, Kluivert hit the post, Timber fired wide, and Bounou saved Summerville's weak effort to seal a 3-2 shootout victory for the Atlas Lions.
Fellow analyst Ibrahim Afellay joined the criticism, claiming these modern international stars simply cannot handle the immense psychological pressure of tournament shootouts. The disappointing defeat marks the earliest World Cup exit for the Netherlands in the modern era, leaving fans completely devastated as their global championship dreams evaporated in spectacular fashion.
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Van Hooijdonk demands traditional spot-kick approach
However, Van Hooijdonk refused to blame simple pressure, instead targeting the overcomplicated techniques used by the modern generation.
"Pressure is something you cannot train for, but we have a national team coach who took 1,423 penalties during his playing career. He scored them all without doing anything crazy," the former striker stated.
Demanding a return to basics under Ronald Koeman, he added: "Put the ball down, take a run-up, and shoot. I would expect that national coach to have said: 'Boys, everyone who takes a penalty is allowed to miss. But only in one way: a normal run-up and shoot.' All those idiotic things, it makes me so sick to my stomach..."
Outplayed Oranje fortunate to reach shootout
The analysis grew even darker as both pundits admitted the better team progressed. Afellay stated that "it is a miracle in itself that the Netherlands even reached penalties," given how much they struggled. Van Hooijdonk agreed completely, noting that Morocco were two classes better throughout the match.
He criticised Koeman's tactical setup, saying: "Beforehand we thought they were good ideas, but when you see that it actually doesn't work, you have to come up with something else. Morocco have a good team, but they are no France. They approached the match as if they had to play against France."
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Tactical overhaul looms after embarrassing exit
Following this historic tactical failure, Koeman faces an incredibly uncertain future as manager. The Royal Dutch Football Association will undoubtedly launch a thorough review into these defensive tactics and clear psychological frailties ahead of the upcoming European Championship qualifiers. With fans demanding immediate change, the team must urgently rebuild their identity to ensure this generational talent is never wasted on the international stage again.