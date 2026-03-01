Neil Warnock comes out of retirement AGAIN at age of 77 to coach seventh-tier club

The man who simply cannot stay away from the touchline is officially back in the game. In a move that has stunned the English football pyramid, Warnock has come out of retirement once again at the age of 77. The veteran tactician, who has spent over five decades managing various teams, has answered an unexpected SOS call from seventh-tier outfit Torquay United. This follows a sudden shake-up in their dugout, prompting the club to seek immediate stability.

The Gulls have parted ways with manager Wotton and quickly turned to a former Premier League mastermind to steady the ship. Warnock’s return marks a dramatic U-turn for a manager who appeared to have finally stepped away from the dugout for good. After a brief interim spell in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen, Warnock officially confirmed his retirement in April 2024. Now, he returns to the technical area to maintain Torquay's promotion push.