Neal Maupay to replace Kylian Mbappe?! Premier League wind-up merchant sends France superstar hilarious mask idea after he suffered horror nose break at Euro 2024 Kylian MbappeFranceEuropean ChampionshipNeal Maupay

Neil Maupay sent Kylian Mbappe a hilarious face mask idea after the French superstar suffered a horror nose break against Austria at Euro 2024.